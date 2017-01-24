﻿

Oscar 2017: svelate tutte le nominations, "Fuocoammare" è in corsa per l'Oscar - InfoOggi.it

Oscar 2017: svelate tutte le nominations, "Fuocoammare" è in corsa per l'Oscar

LOS ANGELES, 24 GENNAIO 2017 - Poco fa sono state annunciate le Nominations ufficiali dell’ottantanovesima edizione degli Academy Awards.

Quest'anno tutti i candidati e le rispettive categorie sono state presentate senza la presenza della stampa, ma dalla voce diretta di vari attori, attrici e registi come Guillermo Del Toro, Brie Larson, Glen Close, Jennifer Hudson,Jason Reitman e Gabourey Sidibe.

Non sono mancati inoltre, i saluti del frontman di questa edizione il conduttore e comico televisivo Jimmy Kimmel e della presidentessa della kermésse Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

Tra i candidati della categoria Miglior Documentario con grande piacere, troviamo anche l'italianissimo "Fuocoammare" di Gianfranco Rosi.

Per conoscere i vincitori bisognerà aspettare il 26 febbraio, data nella quale si terrà la cerimonia di consegna dei premi, preceduta come di consueto da uno sfavillante red carpet.

Ecco l’elenco completo di tutti i candidati:

MIGLIOR FILM

La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures (Il Diritto di Contare)
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Fences (Barriere)

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Emma Stone – La La Land
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Ruth Negga – Loving

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington – Fences
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Viola Davis – Fences
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Dev Patel – Lion
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Lion – Luke Davies
Fences – August Wilson
Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
The Lobster – Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos
20th Century Women – Mike Mills

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Linus Sandgren – La La Land
Bradford Young – Arrival
Greig Fraser – Lion
James Laxton – Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto – Silence

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Zootopia (Zootropolis)
Moana (Oceania)
Kubo and the Two Strings (Kubo e la Spada Magica)
The Red Turtle (La Tartaruga Rossa)
My Life as a Zucchini (La mia Vita da Zucchina)

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

O.J.: Made in America
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare)
Life, Animated

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Tanna – Australia
Land of Mine – Denmark
Toni Erdmann – Germany
The Salesman – Iran
A Man Called Ove – Sweden

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight – Nicholas Britell
Jackie – Mica Levi
Passengers – Thomas Newman

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

La La Land – Tom Cross
Moonlight – Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders
Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
Arrival – Joe Walker
Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Deepwater Horizon
The Jungle Book (Il Libro della Giungla)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Doctor Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Allied – Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood (Animali Fantastici e Dove Trovarli)
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
La La Land – Mary Zophres

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi
A Man Called Ove – Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr
Star Trek Beyond – S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, James Hambige, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Arrival – Patrice Vermette
Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO DEL SONORO

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

MIGLIOR SONORO

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

MIGLIOR CORTO (DOCUMENTARIO)

Extremis
4.1 Miles
The Mute’s House
The White Helmets
Watani: My Homeland

MIGLIOR CORTO (ANIMATO)

Pearl
Pear and Cider Cigarettes
Piper
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time

MIGLIOR CORTO (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Interieurs
Timecode
Silent Nights
La Femme et la TGV
Sing

 

Articolo di Marcella Cerciello [cinemarcy blog]

Marcella Cerciello

Marcella Cerciello
Googleplus

