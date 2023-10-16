Articolo sponsorizzato (422940) per Infooggi.it da PRNEWS.IO

Hello, I hope this email finds you well!



Unfortunately, I don't speak Italian. May I address you in English, please?



My name is Anna. I am a representative of PRNEWS.IO — a global marketplace for sponsored articles, advertorials, and press releases.

Our client wants to publish a sponsored article on www.infooggi.it.



Kindly check the files in the attachment. Can you publish the article unchanged and with the following conditions? What is the price?

With 1 Dofollow link

Permanent placement

Page indexing allowed

The article will be published in the most appropriate section

Do you accept payment by bank transfer? Can you provide us with the invoice?



I'm looking forward to your reply. Thank you!



Best wishes,

Anna