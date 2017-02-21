﻿

Oscar 2017: la diretta non solo su Sky ma anche in chiaro - InfoOggi.it

Oscar 2017: la diretta non solo su Sky ma anche in chiaro
LOS ANGELES, 21 FEBBRAIO 2017 - Dichiariamo iniziato il countdown per l'ottantanovesima edizione degli Academy Awards!

Ebbene si, tra poco meno di una settimana, precisamente il 26 febbraio, il conduttore, doppiatore e produttore Jimmy Kimmel, sul palco del Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles, darà il via alla cerimonia di consegna degli Oscar.

Anche quest'anno, come il precedente, l'attesissimo evento sarà trasmesso in diretta non solo su Sky ma anche in chiaro, sul canale del digitale terrestre TV8, a partire dalle 22.50 in poi.

Niente paura dunque, se non siete abbonati a "mamma Sky", munitevi lo stesso di caffettiera e popcorn perchè la visione degli Oscar sarà alla portata di tutti.

In attesa di scoprire se La La Land, come preannunciato, darà davvero filo da torcere al resto dei candidati, diamo un ripassino veloce a tutti i nominati agli Oscar 2017, tra cui ricordiamo c'è l'italiano Fuocoammare di Gianfranco Rosi (categoria Miglior Documentario):


MIGLIOR FILM

La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures (Il Diritto di Contare)
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Fences (Barriere)

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Emma Stone – La La Land
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Ruth Negga – Loving

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington – Fences
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Viola Davis – Fences
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Dev Patel – Lion
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Lion – Luke Davies
Fences – August Wilson
Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
The Lobster – Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos
20th Century Women – Mike Mills

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Linus Sandgren – La La Land
Bradford Young – Arrival
Greig Fraser – Lion
James Laxton – Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto – Silence

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Zootopia (Zootropolis)
Moana (Oceania)
Kubo and the Two Strings (Kubo e la Spada Magica)
The Red Turtle (La Tartaruga Rossa)
My Life as a Zucchini (La mia Vita da Zucchina)

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

O.J.: Made in America
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare)
Life, Animated

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Tanna – Australia
Land of Mine – Denmark
Toni Erdmann – Germany
The Salesman – Iran
A Man Called Ove – Sweden

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight – Nicholas Britell
Jackie – Mica Levi
Passengers – Thomas Newman

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

La La Land – Tom Cross
Moonlight – Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders
Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
Arrival – Joe Walker
Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Deepwater Horizon
The Jungle Book (Il Libro della Giungla)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Doctor Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Allied – Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood (Animali Fantastici e Dove Trovarli)
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
La La Land – Mary Zophres

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi
A Man Called Ove – Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr
Star Trek Beyond – S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, James Hambige, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Arrival – Patrice Vermette
Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO DEL SONORO

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

MIGLIOR SONORO

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

MIGLIOR CORTO (DOCUMENTARIO)

Extremis
4.1 Miles
The Mute’s House
The White Helmets
Watani: My Homeland

MIGLIOR CORTO (ANIMATO)

Pearl
Pear and Cider Cigarettes
Piper
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time

MIGLIOR CORTO (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Interieurs
Timecode
Silent Nights
La Femme et la TGV
Sing

