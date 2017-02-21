Oscar 2017: la diretta non solo su Sky ma anche in chiaro

LOS ANGELES, 21 FEBBRAIO 2017 - Dichiariamo iniziato il countdown per l'ottantanovesima edizione degli Academy Awards!

Ebbene si, tra poco meno di una settimana, precisamente il 26 febbraio, il conduttore, doppiatore e produttore Jimmy Kimmel, sul palco del Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles, darà il via alla cerimonia di consegna degli Oscar.

Anche quest'anno, come il precedente, l'attesissimo evento sarà trasmesso in diretta non solo su Sky ma anche in chiaro, sul canale del digitale terrestre TV8, a partire dalle 22.50 in poi.

Niente paura dunque, se non siete abbonati a "mamma Sky", munitevi lo stesso di caffettiera e popcorn perchè la visione degli Oscar sarà alla portata di tutti.

In attesa di scoprire se La La Land, come preannunciato, darà davvero filo da torcere al resto dei candidati, diamo un ripassino veloce a tutti i nominati agli Oscar 2017, tra cui ricordiamo c'è l'italiano Fuocoammare di Gianfranco Rosi (categoria Miglior Documentario):



MIGLIOR FILM

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures (Il Diritto di Contare)

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Fences (Barriere)

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Emma Stone – La La Land

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Ruth Negga – Loving

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington – Fences

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Viola Davis – Fences

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Dev Patel – Lion

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney

Arrival – Eric Heisserer

Lion – Luke Davies

Fences – August Wilson

Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

The Lobster – Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos

20th Century Women – Mike Mills

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Linus Sandgren – La La Land

Bradford Young – Arrival

Greig Fraser – Lion

James Laxton – Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto – Silence

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Zootopia (Zootropolis)

Moana (Oceania)

Kubo and the Two Strings (Kubo e la Spada Magica)

The Red Turtle (La Tartaruga Rossa)

My Life as a Zucchini (La mia Vita da Zucchina)

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

O.J.: Made in America

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare)

Life, Animated

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Tanna – Australia

Land of Mine – Denmark

Toni Erdmann – Germany

The Salesman – Iran

A Man Called Ove – Sweden

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight – Nicholas Britell

Jackie – Mica Levi

Passengers – Thomas Newman

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

La La Land – Tom Cross

Moonlight – Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders

Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert

Arrival – Joe Walker

Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Deepwater Horizon

The Jungle Book (Il Libro della Giungla)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Doctor Strange

Kubo and the Two Strings

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Allied – Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood (Animali Fantastici e Dove Trovarli)

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

La La Land – Mary Zophres

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi

A Man Called Ove – Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr

Star Trek Beyond – S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, James Hambige, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Arrival – Patrice Vermette

Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO DEL SONORO

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

MIGLIOR SONORO

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

MIGLIOR CORTO (DOCUMENTARIO)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

The Mute’s House

The White Helmets

Watani: My Homeland

MIGLIOR CORTO (ANIMATO)

Pearl

Pear and Cider Cigarettes

Piper

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

MIGLIOR CORTO (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Interieurs

Timecode

Silent Nights

La Femme et la TGV

Sing

Articolo di Marcella Cerciello [Cinemarcy blog]