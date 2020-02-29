Europa League, Inter-Getafe e Siviglia-Roma agli ottavi porte chiuse per la serie A, Juventus-Inter
Europa League, Inter-Getafe e Siviglia-Roma agli ottavi porte chiuse per la serie A, Juventus-Inter sfida anomala
MILANO 29 FEB - Doppia sfida tra l'Italia e la Spagna negli ottavi di finale di Europa League. L'Inter affronterà il Getafe e la Roma il Siviglia. Lo ha stabilito il sorteggio Uefa. E questo weekend, anche se nell'atmosfera surreale di uno stadio vuoto, c'è la resa dei conti tra Juventus e Inter. La Lazio, anticipando col Bologna di fronte a 45 mila tifosi, proverà a issarsi
A Nyon sono stati sorteggiati gli ottavi di Europa League. Avversarie spagnole per entrambe le italiane: l'Inter contro il Getafe (andata a San Siro), la Roma contro il Siviglia dell'ex ds giallorosso Monchi (prima gara in Spagna). Andata giovedì 12 marzo, ritorno giovedì 19. Ecco il quadro completo degli ottavi e il calendario delle sfide con gli orari
Gli ottavi di finale
Istanbul Basaksehir - Copenhagen
Olympiacos - Wolverhampton
Rangers - Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg - Shakhtar Donetsk
INTER - Getafe
Siviglia - ROMA
Eintracht - Basilea
LASK - Manchester United
L'andata degli ottavi di finale (12 marzo)
Istanbul Basaksehir-Copenaghen (ore 18.55)
Siviglia-ROMA (ore 18.55)
Eintracht Francoforte-Basilea (ore 18.55)
LASK-Manchester United (ore 18.55)
Olympiakos-Wolverhampton (ore 21)
Rangers-Bayer Leverkusen (ore 21)
Wolfsburg-Shakhtar (ore 21)
INTER-Getafe (ore 21)
Il ritorno degli ottavi di finale (19 marzo)
Wolverhampton-Olympiacos (ore 18.55)
Bayer Leverkusen-Rangers (ore 18.55)
Shakhtar-Wolfsburg (ore 18.55)
Getafe-INTER (ore 18.55)
Copenaghen-Istanbul (ore 21)
ROMA-Siviglia (ore 21)
Basilea-Eintracht Francoforte (ore 21)
Manchester United-LASK (ore 21)
