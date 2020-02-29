Cerca

Europa League, Inter-Getafe e Siviglia-Roma agli ottavi porte chiuse per la serie A, Juventus-Inter
Occhio alla notizia
Sport Lazio Roma

Europa League, Inter-Getafe e Siviglia-Roma agli ottavi porte chiuse per la serie A, Juventus-Inter

sabato 29 febbraio, 2020

Europa League, Inter-Getafe e Siviglia-Roma agli ottavi porte chiuse per la serie A, Juventus-Inter sfida anomala
MILANO 29 FEB - Doppia sfida tra l'Italia e la Spagna negli ottavi di finale di Europa League. L'Inter affronterà il Getafe e la Roma il Siviglia. Lo ha stabilito il sorteggio Uefa. E questo weekend, anche se nell'atmosfera surreale di uno stadio vuoto, c'è la resa dei conti tra Juventus e Inter. La Lazio, anticipando col Bologna di fronte a 45 mila tifosi, proverà a issarsi

A Nyon sono stati sorteggiati gli ottavi di Europa League. Avversarie spagnole per entrambe le italiane: l'Inter contro il Getafe (andata a San Siro), la Roma contro il Siviglia dell'ex ds giallorosso Monchi (prima gara in Spagna). Andata giovedì 12 marzo, ritorno giovedì 19. Ecco il quadro completo degli ottavi e il calendario delle sfide con gli orari

Gli ottavi di finale

Istanbul Basaksehir - Copenhagen

Olympiacos - Wolverhampton

Rangers - Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg - Shakhtar Donetsk

INTER - Getafe

Siviglia - ROMA

Eintracht - Basilea

LASK - Manchester United

L'andata degli ottavi di finale (12 marzo)

Istanbul Basaksehir-Copenaghen (ore 18.55)
Siviglia-ROMA (ore 18.55)
Eintracht Francoforte-Basilea (ore 18.55)
LASK-Manchester United (ore 18.55)


Olympiakos-Wolverhampton (ore 21)
Rangers-Bayer Leverkusen (ore 21)
Wolfsburg-Shakhtar (ore 21)
INTER-Getafe (ore 21)

Il ritorno degli ottavi di finale (19 marzo)

Wolverhampton-Olympiacos (ore 18.55)
Bayer Leverkusen-Rangers (ore 18.55)
Shakhtar-Wolfsburg (ore 18.55)
Getafe-INTER (ore 18.55)

Copenaghen-Istanbul (ore 21)
ROMA-Siviglia (ore 21)
Basilea-Eintracht Francoforte (ore 21)
Manchester United-LASK (ore 21)

Argomenti:
Sport
Calcio
EuropaLeague
Inter
Getafe
Siviglia
Roma
ottavi
portechiuse
SerieA
Juventus
Autore
Redazione
Acquapark Odissea 2000
I nostri social

Esplora la categoria
Sport.

Sa.Spo. Cagliari: in calendario nuoto e atletica nel Sassarese
Articolo correlato
Sport
Champions League. Rangers-Napoli 0-3, il commento post-partita del tecnico Spalletti
Articolo correlato
Sport
Tennistavolo in Sardegna: Cronache pongistiche del 14 settembre 2022
Articolo correlato
Sport
Serie A: cosa ci ha mostrato la prima parte di questa stagione
Articolo correlato
Sport
InfoOggi - Il diritto di sapere

Infooggi sarà sempre scevro da qualsiasi schieramento politico, ideologico, razziale. La sua informazione è libera.

Menu
Home
Scrivi una notizia
Sostienici
Feed RSS
Unisciti a Telegram

Ricevi tutte le notizie in tempo reale direttamente sul tuo smartphone!

© 2009 - 2022 InfoOggi.it