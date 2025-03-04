Mostra itinerante

Firenze Contemporary #5

15 – 25 Marzo, 2025

Art Art - Armando Xhomo Gallery

Via Ghibellina 105r – 107r – 111r

50122 Firenze

Apertura: da lun a dom 15-22

Vernissage: sabato 15 marzo ore 18-20

a seguire

Roma Contemporary #5

1 – 18 Aprile, 2025

Rossocinabro

Via Raffaele Cadorna 28

00187 Roma

Entrata libera

Curatore Cristina Madini

Dal 15 al 25 marzo, Florence Contemporary prende vita – con un vernissage serale sabato 15 marzo, seguito da un orario di apertura straordinario – per scoprire l’arte contemporanea a Firenze. Giunta alla quinta edizione, la manifestazione offre un’alternativa o un arricchimento per chi è interessato alla scena artistica emergente e meno istituzionale; un warm-up organizzato annualmente da Rossocinabro non solo come anteprima delle nuove opere in mostra a Roma, ma anche come assaggio delle attività off-site che Rossocinabro intende sviluppare durante tutto l’anno. Le opere in mostra, provenienti da artisti di tutto il mondo, spaziano dalla pittura e scultura alla fotografia e all’arte digitale. I visitatori possono ammirarle in un’atmosfera unica, grazie a un orario di apertura serale straordinario fino alle 22:00, domenica inclusa.

La mostra si sposterà poi a Roma dal 1° al 18 aprile.

From the 15th to the 25th of March, Firenze Contemporary comes to life – with an evening vernissage on Saturday, the 15th of March, followed by extraordinary opening hours – to discover contemporary art in Firenze. Now in its fifth year, the event offers an alternative or enhancement for those interested in the emerging and less institutional art scene; a warm-up organized annually by Rossocinabro not only as a preview of the new works on display in Rome, but also as a taste of the off-site activities that Rossocinabro intends to develop throughout the year. The works on display, originating from artists worldwide, range from painting and sculpture to photography and digital art. Visitors can admire them in a unique atmosphere, thanks to extraordinary evening opening hours until 10 pm, including Sunday.

The exhibition will then move to Rome from the 1st to the 18th of April.

Artisti Firenze: Andrea Amorusi (Italy), Akeppa (Japan), Beni Ballesta (Spain), Montse Barberà Pujol (Spain), Sepideh Behbehani (Italy), Marco Bettocchi (Italy), Berend Bode (Germany), Walter Böhm (Italy), Jean-Marc Brégeault (John – France), Susana Casillas (Mexico), Stefania Chiaselotti (Italy), Alessandro Comandini (Italy), Olympia Dotti (Italy), Christopher Evans (USA), Franca Fabrizio (Italy), Robert Edward Falcone (USA), Elisa Friman (Finland), Massimiliano Giordano (Italy), Feistner Heidrun (Germany), Paul Hofman (Belgium), Mirka Keini (Finland), Bulgan Khatanbaatar (Germany/Mongolia), Ian Kingsford-Smith (Australia), Gunilla Klemendz (Sweden), Rebeccah Klodt (USA), Gerhard Kroyer (Austria), Dieter Kunz (Austria), Paul Scott Malone (USA), Laurent Martinez (Fadiese – France), Margaréta Nomülner (Slovakia), Juan Ortiz Portas (Mexico), Nhora Ortiz (USA), Guido Parigi (Italy), Elisabetta Pienti (Italy), Irena Procházková (Czech Republic), Giovanni Renna (Italy), Sonia Salvetti (Italy), Dorota Szpil (Poland), Zahra Tharani (UK), Francesca Tesoriere (Italy), Antoinette-ATTA Tontcheva (Belgium), Manuela Torres Carneiro (France), T:zi (Singapore), Silvia Withöft-Foremny (Germany), Younghee Woo (South Korea), Stella Zachariassen (Faroe Islands)

Artisti Roma: Akeppa (Japan), Beni Ballesta (Spain), Marco Bettocchi (Italy), Berend Bode (Germany), Jean-Marc Brégeault (John – France), Stefania Chiaselotti (Italy), Olympia Dotti (Italy), Christopher Evans (USA), Franca Fabrizio (Italy), Robert Edward Falcone (USA), Feistner Heidrun (Germany), Paul Hofman (Belgium), Ian Kingsford-Smith (Australia), Gunilla Klemendz (Sweden), Rebeccah Klodt (USA), Gerhard Kroyer (Austria), Tony Lian (Thailandia), Fiona Livingstone (Australia), Laurent Martinez (Fadiese – France), Margaréta Nomülner (Slovakia), Guido Parigi (Italy), Irena Procházková (Czech Republic), Giovanni Renna (Italy), Sonia Salvetti (Italy), Dorota Szpil (Poland), Lisa Tahar (Germany), T:zi (Singapore), Antoinette-ATTA Tontcheva (Belgium), Manuela Torres Carneiro (France), Silvia Withöft-Foremny (Germany)

https://rossocinabro.com/firenze-contemporary-5/

Share your photos by tagging the official profiles:

Facebook @rossocinabrogallery

Instagram @rossocinabro_gallery

X @rossocinabro

Hashtags #rossocinabro #rossocinabrogallery #firenzecontemporary5