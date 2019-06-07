Musica: morto il cantautore blues americano Dr. John. Ecco i suoi brani

NEW ORLEANS (USA), 7 GIUUGNO - E' morto all'età di 77 anni Dr. John, cantautore di New Orleans che ha saputo mescolare nella sua musica il blues, il rock e il boogie woogie. Malcolm John Rebennack, questo il suo vero nome, è stato stroncato ieri da un infarto, ha reso noto la sua famiglia. Non era più apparso in pubblico dalla fine del 2017, quando cancellò diversi concerti. Nella sua lunga carriera Dr. John ha vinto cinque Grammy Awards. Nel 2011 è stato introdotto nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

la sua Biografia

In attività come session man già alla fine degli anni 50 è diventato famoso durante gli anni settanta grazie a spettacoli teatrali-musicali itineranti caratterizzati dall'uso di costumi carnevaleschi ispirati dai carrozzoni dei medicine show americani e dalle cerimonie voodoo. La sua musica fonde la tradizione blues, pop e jazz con lo zydeco, il boogie-woogie ed il rock and roll. Nella sua lunga carriera ha ricevuto 5 Grammy Awards e nel 2011 è stato introdotto nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Il suo maggior successo fu il brano Right Place Wrong Time del 1973 che entrò nella top 20 statunitense. Attivo come session man già dagli anni 50, ha suonato negli album di Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Carly Simon, James Taylor e molti altri.

Da solista

Gris-Gris (1968) (Atco, SD 33-234)

Babylon (1969)

Remedies (1970) (Atco, SD 33-316)

The Sun, Moon & Herbs (1971) (Atco, SD 33-362)

Dr. John's Gumbo (1972)

In the Right Place (1973) (Atco, SD 7018)

Desitively Bonnaroo (1974) (Atco, SD 7043)

Hollywood Be Thy Name (1975) (UA-LA552G)

City Lights (1978)

Tango Palace (1979) (Horizon, SP-740)

Dr. John Plays Mac Rebennack Vol. 1 (1981)

Dr. John Plays Mac Rebennack Vol. 2 (The Brightest Smile in Town) (1983)

In a Sentimental Mood (1989)

ZuZu Man (1989) (Trip Records TLP-9518)

Bluesianna Triangle, con Art Blakey e David 'Fathead'Newman (1990) (Windham Hill)

Goin' Back to New Orleans (1992)

Television (1994)

Afterglow (1995)

Trippin' Live

Anutha Zone (1998)

Duke Elegant (1999) (Parlophone, 7243 5 23220 2 2)

Creole Moon (2001)

All By Hisself, Live At The Lonestar (2003) (Skinji Brim) registrato live Dic. 22 & 23, 1986

N'Awlinz: Dis Dat or d'Udda (2004)

Sippiana Hericane (2005)

Mercernary (2006) (Blue Note 54541)

The City That Care Forgot (2008)

Tribal (2010)

Locked Down (2012)

Ske-Dat-De-Dat…The Spirit Of Satch (2014)

Grammy

1989 Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Duo Or Group - Makin' Whoopee

1992 Best Traditional Blues Album - Goin' Back To New Orleans

1996 Best Rock Instrumental Performance - SRV Shuffle

2000 Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals - Is You Is, Or Is You Ain't (My Baby)

2008 Best Contemporary Blues Album - City that Care Forgot

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

2011 Introdotto nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame