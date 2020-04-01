Cerca

Conte, problemi Inps per hackeraggio sistema. E perché giunte 100 domande al secondo
mercoledì 1 aprile, 2020

ROMA, 01 APR - All'Inps sono giunte 100 domande al secondo, con 300 mila richieste ad oggi, e questo ha creato qualche problema. Lo ha detto, a quanto viene riferito, il premier Giuseppe Conte alle opposizioni riunite a Palazzo Chigi. Il premier avrebbe spiegato che c'è stato anche un hackeraggio del sistema.

In aggiornamento 

