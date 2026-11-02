Cecotec Accessori di carta per friggitrice ad aria senza olio Cecofry Paper Pack. Molteplici applicazioni, 150 Pezzi,. Materiale sicuro e sostenibile, migliore pulizia, facile da usare
4,6 su 5 su Amazon, 2.009 recensioni
-67% 4,99 €
Prima
14,90 €, risparmi 9,91 €
Prezzo rilevato su Amazon il : su Amazon può essere cambiato.
Caratteristiche
- This baking paper for air fryer is the perfect solution for practical and versatile cooking. Compatible with air fryers from 5 to 6.5 liters, as well as with other cooking methods such as microwave and pans, giving you the freedom to use in different kitchen appliances.
- The package includes 150 pieces of square baking paper, specially designed to fit air fryer molds with a diameter of 20 to 24 cm and a height of 4.5 cm. With this supply, you will always have enough cards on hand for your preparations, without the need to constantly buy.
- Made of 100% natural pulp, this air fryer paper comes with a food-grade silicone coating. With a resistance up to 230 ℃, it gives you the confidence to use it in various preparations without compromising food safety.
- By placing it in the air fryer, it acts as a protective barrier that keeps the device clean and free from stuck food. This way you can enjoy your favorite dishes without worrying about the subsequent cleaning.
- No need to cut or fold, because it is ready for use directly in the molds. This feature saves you time and effort in preparation, allowing you to enjoy a hassle-free kitchen experience.
Dettagli
- Colore
- Marrone
- Formato
- Accessori carta x 150 unità
In breve
Cecotec Accessori di carta per friggitrice ad aria senza olio Cecofry Paper Pack. Molteplici applicazioni, 150 Pezzi,. Materiale sicuro e sostenibile, migliore pulizia, facile da usare costa 4,99 € su Amazon.it, rispetto a 14,90 € di prezzo precedente (risparmio 9,91 €). Prezzo rilevato tramite le API ufficiali Amazon il 2 novembre 2026 alle 10:46; può variare dopo la pubblicazione. Valutazione media 4,6 su 5 con 2.009 recensioni.
Informativa sulle offerte
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I prezzi sono quelli rilevati su Amazon all'ora indicata e possono cambiare in qualsiasi momento: vale quello sulla pagina di Amazon al momento dell'acquisto.