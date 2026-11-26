Twinkly Strings HD – 700 RBG + Warm White LEDs, 38.5 Meters, Green Wire, Indoor/Outdoor Lighting Decoration
4,5 su 5 su Amazon, 98 recensioni
-27% 139,99 €
Prima
190,94 €, risparmi 50,95 €
Prezzo rilevato su Amazon il : su Amazon può essere cambiato.
Caratteristiche
- High density lighting. Strings HD feature more smart LEDs per foot than any other mappable string lights. Each LED acts like a pixel in your display for brighter, smoother, high definition animations.
- Mappable, screen-like display. The Twinkly App uses your smartphone camera to locate each LED and create a virtual map your lights, no matter how you position them, giving you full control of a screen-like display.
- Create endless custom effects and animations. Play and customize preset effects and animations or create your own from a palette of over 16 million colors including warm white. You can even draw effects from scratch using the FX Wizard.
- Expandable light system. Virtually connect to any other indoor and outdoor Twinkly lights for an extended 3D layout. Map them together to shine as a single display or sync them to play the same animations.
- Smart home integration. Twinkly smart lights are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control.
Dettagli
- Colore
- Multicolor + White
- Formato
- 38.5 meters
In breve
Twinkly Strings HD – 700 RBG + Warm White LEDs, 38.5 Meters, Green Wire, Indoor/Outdoor Lighting Decoration costa 139,99 € su Amazon.it, rispetto a 190,94 € di prezzo precedente (risparmio 50,95 €). Prezzo rilevato tramite le API ufficiali Amazon il 26 novembre 2026 alle 10:35; può variare dopo la pubblicazione. Valutazione media 4,5 su 5 con 98 recensioni.
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