Lefant M5 MAX - Robot aspirapolvere e lavapavimenti con base autosvuotante | Lavaggio 80 °C, autosvuotamento 3,2 l, 25000 Pa, 120 giorni autopulente, navigazione laser dToF, 5G WiFi/App/Alexa, grigio
4,4 su 5 su Amazon, 329 recensioni
-64% 359,99 €
Prima
999,99 €, risparmi 640,00 €
Prezzo rilevato su Amazon il : su Amazon può essere cambiato.
Caratteristiche
- 【Powerful 25,000 Pa suction with Zero-Tangle system】 This robot vacuum cleaner offers a strong 25,000 Pa suction, ideal for fine dust, debris, and pet hair. The V-shaped main brush with double comb and curved side brush reduce hair winding, ensuring a more continuous and smooth cleaning.
- 【Extra-long 20 cm mopping roller with continuous clean water】 The robotic vacuum cleaner with mapping is equipped with a 20 cm roller, longer than the market standard of 18 cm, for wider coverage with each pass. Constant self-humidification and stable pressure blade recover dirt and dirty water in real time.
- 【Washing the roller at 75 °C and drying with cold air】 The multifunctional base washes the roller with hot water up to 75 °C for a deeper clean. Cold air drying reduces residual moisture and helps prevent unpleasant odours. Drying cycles (2/3/4 hours) can be managed directly via the app.
- 【Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance with PSD 2.0】 The PSD 2.0 system detects low obstacles up to 25 ± 5 mm. With PSD triangulation and 12 sensors with a 190° field of view, the robot vacuum cleaner and floor washer moves precisely, reducing collisions and interruptions.
- 【Multifunctional base with automatic water management】 The intelligent base allows the robot to automatically return to add clean water, drain dirty water and wash the roller. A solution designed to reduce maintenance and maintain consistent performance over time.
Dettagli
- Colore
- Grigio Fumo
In breve
Lefant M5 MAX - Robot aspirapolvere e lavapavimenti con base autosvuotante | Lavaggio 80 °C, autosvuotamento 3,2 l, 25000 Pa, 120 giorni autopulente, navigazione laser dToF, 5G WiFi/App/Alexa, grigio costa 359,99 € su Amazon.it, rispetto a 999,99 € di prezzo precedente (risparmio 640,00 €). Prezzo rilevato tramite le API ufficiali Amazon il 24 novembre 2026 alle 12:31; può variare dopo la pubblicazione. Valutazione media 4,4 su 5 con 329 recensioni.
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